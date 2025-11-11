Midday Update: Another Freeze Warning in effect, Toddler death investigation, House resumes work, and more

November 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tuesday Forecast: Another Freeze Warning is in effect tonight. We'll only reach the upper 50s today for highs. Temps will once again drop into the 30s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below. Cold Weather Shelters are open for those in need. For those details, click here.

First To Know Weather - One Last Freeze Before A Warm Up (11-11-2025)

2) Government shutdown grounds flights, frustrates travelers across Florida. As the federal government shutdown continues, flight schedules across the country are feeling the impact. The cancellations and delays are now reaching local travelers and airport workers.

3) House to resume legislative business for first time since September amid shutdown. House Republicans say they are expected to consider a resolution to reopen the government Wednesday. The first votes could occur as early as 4 p.m. that day. The last time the House was fully in session was Sept. 19. Since then, the chamber has only been open for so-called pro forma sessions, when no roll call votes are taken.

4) Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of 3-year-old child. LCSO says the incident happened on Sunday morning off Augustus Oak Court and that detectives are working to determine the circumstances involving the incident.

5) Free speech or misconduct? Court weighs FWC firing over Charlie Kirk social media post. Former Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) biologist Brittney Brown was terminated in September after reposting a satirical Instagram comment about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The ACLU of Florida argues her dismissal violated the First Amendment and is now suing the state in Brown v. Young.

