Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of 3-year-old child

TALLHASSEE, FL — On Monday, November 10th, the Leon County Sheriff's Office announced they're investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

In a Facebook post, they said the incident happened on Sunday and that detectives are working to determine the circumstances involving the incident.

LCSO says no additional details will be released at this time, but did say there isn't a threat to the community.

They say updates will be provided as more confirmed details become available.

