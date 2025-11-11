First To Know Weather - One More Freeze Before A Warm Up

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — Grab those coats, gloves, and hats, because it is freezing cold out there this morning! Temperatures will be in the low 30s and upper 20s, with wind chills in the mid to low 20s. Luckily, winds will die down heading into this afternoon, so wind chills will not be a factor tomorrow morning.

Earlier this morning we dropped to 28 degrees, just one degree shy of the current record for the coldest low in Tallahassee on 11/11, which is 27 degrees set in 1991. Yesterday, we were also just one degree shy of the record set in 1941 for the coldest high temperature for the day at 54 degrees.

Tonight, another freeze warning is in effect, but conditions will be greatly improved compared to today. More areas will get close to freezing without quite reaching it. We will start to warm closer to average tomorrow afternoon, thanks to high pressure circulating warmer air from the west.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.