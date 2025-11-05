Midday Update: America Votes 2025: Election Results, Gretna deadly shooting arrest, and more

November 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) AMERICA VOTES 2025: Find results here for local races in the Big Bend & South Georgia. Hahira has elected a new mayor as Lowndes County voters approve $230M SPLOST referendum, while Thomas County voters overwhelmingly renewed the one-cent education sales tax.

Schools, power bills & city leadership: Thomas County election results you need to know

Hahira Elects New Mayor as Lowndes County Voters Approve $230M SPLOST Referendum

2) With SNAP payments delayed, local organizations want to help get resources out to neighbors. Local organizations like Wakulla Feeding Wakulla and Advantage Aging Solutions are stepping up to help neighbors get necessities as the government shutdown continues.

With SNAP payments delayed, local organizations want to help get resources out to neighbors

3) UPDATE: 40-year-old suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Gretna. FDLE says they've arrested 40-year-old Dedario Hunter in connection with the deadly shooting in Gretna that left one dead and three injured on Saturday. He's accused of opening fire into a crowd that had gathered for a memorial service.

4) Florida lawmakers advance bill to let parents sue over miscarriage, stillbirth. Senate Bill 164, sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach), would allow parents to sue for the wrongful death of an unborn child at any stage of pregnancy, dramatically expanding Florida’s current law. Right now, only limited damages are available in cases involving fetal loss after 20 weeks.

Florida lawmakers advance bill to let parents sue over miscarriage, stillbirth

5) At least 9 dead, several more injured in UPS plane crash in Louisville. A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring several more, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said early Wednesday.

UPS plane crashes after takeoff from Louisville airport

6) Wednesday forecast: Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s, low 80s. A cold front will push through Saturday and Sunday, dropping both the humidity and the temperatures. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has all the details below.

First To Know Weather - Warm Changes Are Here (11-5-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.