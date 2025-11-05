First To Know Weather - Warm Changes Are Here (11-5-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — If you switched your AC to heat, you may want to switch it back — there are changes in the air starting today.

Moisture builds through this afternoon, and temperatures do too. We will go from well below average (in the low to mid-70s) to above average (in the upper 70s and low 80s). Things will not change much until after the weekend, when we return to well below average temperatures.

A cold front will push through Saturday and Sunday, dropping both the humidity and the temperatures. Rain chances will stay low, and temperatures eventually will too. In fact, temperatures go from the low 80s on Sunday afternoon to the low to mid 60s on Monday. Overnight lows will drop as well, with many areas dipping into the 30s.

