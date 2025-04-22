Midday Update: 5 patients released from TMH following FSU shooting, Pope Francis' funeral and more

Tuesday, April 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Five patients have been discharged, with one remaining hospitalized following a deadly shooting on FSU's campus last Thursday. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare did not have any information on when the last patient would be discharged. Monday, classes and operations resumed on FSU's campus.FSU's President explains how Monday was the start of turning the page from the horrific shooting.

2) Democrats push for gun reform after FSU shooting, but time is running out. With only two weeks remaining in the legislative session, what’s more certain than what will pass this year is what likely won’t.

3)Pope Francis' funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square following his death on Monday. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the Mass. The funeral is expected to be attended by church and political leaders from around the world.

4) Valdosta Rapid Housing Program aims to help young adults break the cycle of homelessness. LAMP’s new federally funded program will assist young adults with rent, deposits, and life skills.

5) Tuesday's Forecast:We'll warm up to the upper-80s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain warm and humid throughout the week. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

