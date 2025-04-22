Rain holds north as mostly dry-stretch continues for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A boundary to our north holds showers just out of reach for most of our neighborhoods Tuesday.

We could find a very spotty, light shower possible in the tri-state during afternoon hours, but the likelihood of widespread measurable rainfall will be low.

Humidity will be higher, so it will feel sticky out and about Tuesday afternoon.

Warm temperatures remain in the forecast for our neighborhoods through the weekend.

Highs Tuesday top out in the upper 80s.

We will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through our next 7-day forecast!

An unsettled end-of-week forecast means spotty shower chances starting Thursday.

Afternoon and evening showers and storms will be very spotty, but it is our best chance of showers returning since early April!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.