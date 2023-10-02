Farmers Recovery Center to open in Suwannee County; see where you can get help

Farmers can get help with disaster recovery following Hurricane Idalia.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Thursday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Farmers Recovery Center will be open at the UF/IFAS Suwannee County Extension Building, at 1302 11th Street SW in Live Oak.

At the Farmers Recovery Center, you can learn about disaster assistance programs available for farmers. You will be able to meet with representatives from USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Rural Development and U.S. Small Business Administration.

This will be held near the currently open Disaster Recovery Center (Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2).

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies and federal agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

There are several centers open in the area impacted by Hurricane Idalia. You do not have to go to a center in your county, you can visit any open center. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or floridadisaster.org [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], or you can text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362.

It is not necessary to visit a center. Survivors can apply online at disasterassistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], use the FEMA mobile app [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and fema.gov/disaster/4734 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].