Woodville's first community market is bringing local vendors and fresh produce to a Leon County food desert

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Woodville is set to host its first community market on March 28th at Lewis Hall Sr. Park. It begins at 8:00 a.m. and is designed to serve as a hub for small and local producers, giving neighbors easier access to support local businesses while encouraging healthier and more affordable living.

The founder of the market says one of the driving forces behind launching it is that Woodville does not have a grocery store after the Food Giant closed in August. The area is considered a food desert in Leon County.

Syrheda LaShae, the market's founder and manager, said the market will fill a critical gap for residents.

"Having that access is important because Woodville is considered a food desert in Leon County, the residents here have limited access to products that are better for us and things that we can purchase that are more affordable, and so bringing this market down to this end of Leon County is important for us, because it lets us know that what we need is actually more accessible for our community," LaShae said.

LaShae said the market will also serve a broader economic purpose.

"It's also going to boost our local economy on this end. We have several businesses in Woodville who could use a little bit of extra support, and also, the market is going to serve as an incubator space for those of us who are mobile and also would like to test the market to see if what we have to offer is something good for this community," Lashae said.

According to the USDA, produce prices at farmers' markets are lower on average than at the supermarket. The Farmers Market Coalition also reports that farmers' markets help stimulate local economies by creating jobs, with growers selling locally able to create 13 full-time jobs per $1 million in revenue earned.

Organizers are still accepting vendors for opening day. They are looking for artists, crafters, food trucks or tents, cottage food makers, farmers, market gardeners, public resources, non-profit organizations, and entertainment.

