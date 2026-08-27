WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wawa has officially opened in Wakulla County, drawing neighbors of all ages — and even some furry friends — to celebrate the new Crawfordville Highway location Thursday morning.

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Wawa opens in Wakulla County with community celebration, charity donations, and a hoagie competition

Some neighbors arrived as early as 5 a.m. to be first in line at the new store.

Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose, was also on hand to meet neighbors during the celebration.

Beyond fuel and food, Wawa says it wants to invest in the community. The company selected Wakulla Giving Hands as its food donation charity to help continue feeding Wakulla County residents.

During the grand opening, Wawa also hosted a Heroes and Hoagies competition, pitting the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office against Wakulla County Fire Rescue to see who could assemble hoagies faster. Each team selected a local charity to receive a $1,000 donation regardless of the outcome.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue won the competition by one hoagie.

As someone who grew up in Wawa's home state, neighborhood reporter Serena Davanzo was happy to be there for the opening — even after getting hit by a bag of lettuce during the hoagie competition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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