Wakulla Senior Center crochet class donates handmade blankets and hats to newborns in the county

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Women in a crocheting class at the Wakulla Senior Center are giving back to their community by making handmade blankets and hats for newborns in Wakulla County.

The group has been donating the items to the Wakulla Pregnancy Center in Crawfordville, where new mothers receive a blanket when they have a positive pregnancy test — a way to symbolize the start of a new journey.

Pam Pilkinton, Executive Director of the Wakulla Pregnancy Center, said the handmade gifts carry deep meaning for the women who receive them.

"One of them was one that had tried for a long time to get pregnant, and so she was finally pregnant, and so that just, it was very emotional for her, because, like I said, it's that first tangible item that you get that's like, 'Oh, this is a baby. This is real. I'm gonna have this baby," Pilkinton said.

Most of the baby supplies the Wakulla Pregnancy Center provides to families are donated, making the handmade blankets from the senior center all the more meaningful.

Eileen Bramblett, who runs the crocheting class, said the group is motivated by a desire to support young families.

"These young women at the pregnancy center, I'm sure, don't have much of anything, and their babies are coming into this world so that we give them a comforting thing to have with them the rest of their life. Also, they can keep their baby blankets," Bramblett said.

Bramblett said the class also considers the donations a way of paying forward the generosity of their neighbors. Much of the yarn used in the class is donated by Wakulla County residents.

"The citizens of Wakulla County donate a lot of the yarn that are made with these items. So when they donate the yarn, then we pay it forward. The baby blankets and hats will go to the Wakulla Pregnancy Center. We also made blankets in the beginning of 2025 and donated them to VITAS Hospice in Tallahassee. So we are, we are very charitable. It's called the acts of kindness," Bramblett said.

In addition to supporting the Wakulla Pregnancy Center, the class has also donated blankets to VITAS Hospice in Tallahassee.

The Wakulla Senior Center is accepting donations for the crocheting class and for anything that can be used to serve seniors. Those who wish to donate can reach out to the center's client services manager at (850) 251-6551. Those who wish to donate to the pregnancy center can visit them at 94 Cottonwood St in Crawfordville.

