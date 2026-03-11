Wakulla High School theatre students set to compete at Florida State Thespians Festival in Tampa

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla High School theatre students are preparing to compete against more than 9,500 students from across Florida at the Florida State Thespians Festival in Tampa on March 18. This festival is the largest theatre festival in the world for students.

The WHS students earned their spot at the five-day festival after showcasing their work at the district competition in October. The festival offers students a chance to learn from Broadway professionals, watch other high school performances, and be adjudicated on their talent.

The team has three performance-based events and four tech-based events.

For the performance events, two duets and a solo will compete. Four students will also compete in set design, publicity design, costume, and playwriting.

Theater teacher Krissy Sanchez said the program has grown from about 17 students to about 60 during her tenure. She says preparation for the competition begins as early as when students return home from the previous year's state festival.

"So our students compete in categories from tech events to performance events. So they can, if they're interested in creating sets, then they can create a model set for a play and compete with that. They have performance events like duet, musical group, musical monologues, acting scenes. So there's all sorts of ways for them to get involved," Sanchez said.

This year, the program earned six perfect-score events advancing to the state competition. The school has also been nominated for an honor troupe position, which recognizes programs across Florida that go above and beyond standard productions.

"And so this year, we actually had six perfect score events that are going and moving on, so they will get to go and compete. We also have gotten nominated for honor troupe position, which kind of gives credit to the troops in the state of Florida that do a lot of extra things more than just shows," Sanchez explained.

The competition is also seen as a way to support the performing arts in Florida schools. According to an Art Endowment research report, participation in the arts positively affects high schoolers' social and academic success and improves post-graduation outcomes.

Senior Aubrey Recks, whose play is competing in Critics' Choice, said participating in theater has increased her confidence.

"I've never been what I would say is an insecure person. But with theater, you have to go into so many characters, right? And you have to figure out what's good about each character, and then along the way, you kind of figure out what's good about yourself, if that makes sense," said Recks.

Recks also reflected on the lasting power of the art form.

"It's one of those art forms that has existed for longer than we have records, and I think it's really important to realize for people who are worried about it going away, that I don't think it's ever going to go away."

Junior Logan Hand, who received an acting award at districts, is set to perform at the opening ceremonies during the March 18-22 competition. Hand said theater has helped him grow as both a performer and a person.

"I honestly am so very glad just to be a part of this troupe, because I really don't think that some of these awards belong to me. I really think that they belong to them, because they're the ones that motivated me to keep doing these roles. And without them, I don't know what I would be doing right about now," said Hand. "So I would really like to thank them, rather than just take all the credit for myself, because that's very not the case. It's very much just their hard work and their dedication that inspires me to keep going and keep doing what I love," Hand said.

Hand also reflected on what theater has meant to his high school experience.

"I genuinely think that without theater, I wouldn't nearly enjoy my high school experience as much," he said.

Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Richard Myhre sent a statement to ABC27 sharing his support and pride in the students.

"We are incredibly proud of our theater students and their teachers. Having the opportunity to perform at the state level is a tremendous accomplishment and they will without a doubt represent Wakulla extremely well. It speaks to the talent of our students, the dedication of our teachers, and the strong support they receive from their families and our community," Myhre said.

In addition to preparing for the state competition, the students are also working to prepare their spring musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, which runs from April 30 to May 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

