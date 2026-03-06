Wakulla High School taps War Eagle alumnus to be next head football coach

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — A Wakulla County native is returning home to lead the War Eagles football program. Wakulla High School picked Derek Allen Jr. to be their new head football coach.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla High School names War Eagle alumni Derek Allen Jr. as its new head football coach

In a press release, Allen said his approach to coaching centers on the whole player.

"As a coach, I am first committed to player development at every level of their lives. I believe that creating positive, caring relationships is the foundation of their growth…It is essential to create an environment that is conducive to learning and the 'want' to grow," Allen said.

After graduating from Wakulla High School, Allen earned his bachelor's degree in health, physical education, and recreation from FAMU. He is also a certified physical education teacher.

Prior to earning the head coaching position at Wakulla High School, Allen served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Blountstown High School and as the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator at Harris County High School.

Superintendent Richard Myhre said he asked Allen during his interview what defines success for the program.

"He stated that he felt success is when every player, whether they are a starter or a substitute, feels they are achieving their best and knows they are important to the team. I couldn't help but think to myself, that's the team I would want my child to play on," Myhre said.

Next week, the school will host a community meet-and-greet for neighbors to meet Coach Allen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.