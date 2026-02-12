Wakulla High School football coach Scott Klees retires after 24 years of shaping young men

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — After 24 years leading the Wakulla High School football team, head coach Scott Klees announced his retirement earlier this week. The school district is now searching for his replacement to continue the War Eagles' success.

Klees has built an impressive legacy during his tenure, leading the team to 22 playoff appearances, multiple Elite Eight and Final Four state matchups, and two state championships. Under his leadership, 106 players have continued to play at the collegiate level, and three have made it to the NFL (Nigel Bradham, Feleipe Franks, and Jordan Franks), two of whom became Super Bowl champions (Nigel Bradham and Jordan Franks).

He shared his advice that he would give to the next head coach of the program.

"My advice would be, be yourself. Don't try to be me or any other coach, because you're not going to be successful that way," Klees said. "So be yourself. Have your game plan ready. Be ready to get to work. And hard work pays off, and they're going to be surrounded by community that loves football more than any other community, they're going to have support. They're going to have their backing, and get ready to win state championship, is what I would tell them."

Klees' retirement comes after a district win last season, being named Program of the Year by the Florida Coaches Coalition, and being inducted into the 2026 FACA Hall of Fame class.

While the wins and accolades are impressive, Klees said developing young men was always his priority.

"The biggest growth to me is the culture and what we're able as a staff to bring in and establish and set our own standard as our staff came through was very important," Klees said. "And you know, we cared more about the young men and how we develop these guys as young men. And if you can do that, you set the standard that you're going to develop these guys to be the best young men they can be."

Senior Wyatt Brown, who will continue playing at the collegiate level, credits Klees with helping him expand his versatility on the field.

"He's helped a lot. Like, last year, I was playing defense, and he helped me, like, become better at offense, running routes and learning the plays, and just strictly, like, learning the offensive scheme, and now I'm going to the next level with that," Brown said.

Senior Jordan Barnes said the off-field memories will stick with him the most.

"Probably think one time during the summer we had went into the gym, played basketball as a form of conditioning, a lot of laughs and laughters and stuff like that, shared throughout the team," Barnes said.

For senior Owen Klees, playing under his father has been especially meaningful.

"You can't do nothing but feel good for him. I mean, he's the most deserving person of that," Owen Klees said. "I mean, to do what he's done at one school for so long and accomplish what he's accomplished with all his winning seasons and all these district championships. And I mean, the four years I've been here, we've made it to the playoffs, so we haven't missed the playoffs one time. So, I mean, it's definitely earned, not given."

The job posting is available on the school district website, with applications being accepted until February 20th. Superintendent Richard Myhre said in the news release announcing Klees' retirement that this would help promote a seamless transition heading into spring practice.

"This timeline ensures the next coach is able to assume duties in time to properly prepare for spring practice and provide as seamless of a transition as possible," the statement read.

The announcement of the new head coach will be made the week of March 2, ahead of the board meeting on March 9.

Lastly, Coach Klees wanted to say, "War eagle for life."

