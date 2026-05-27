Wakulla High School breaks ground on new facility to expand capacity and programs

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla County Schools broke ground on a new Wakulla High School on the last day of the school year, launching construction on a facility that will replace a building originally built in the 1960s.

The reconstruction will expand student capacity from about 1,400 to 1,800 and bring new classrooms, a performing arts building, an auditorium, new administration space, and updated sports facilities to the campus.

Wakulla County School Board Vice Chair Eddie Hand said the new building will give the district the ability to enhance current programs and bring more opportunities to students.

"It's just going to allow us to enhance programs even more, get us to the next level, and just make give every opportunity for every student in our county," Hand said.

Hand also noted the age of the existing structure as a driving factor behind the project.

"There was an add on in the 90s and the original school was built in the 60s, so you know it's just time for a new upgrade," Hand said.

Superintendent Richard Myhre explained during the groundbreaking why rebuilding the current high school was determined to be a better option for students than constructing a separate facility.

"You won't have the same quality of academics. You won't have the same quality of your technical education. You won't have the same quality of art, and you won't have the same athletics. So keeping the community together as long as we can is vitally important," explained Myhre.

The new facility will bring a variety of new additions for student success.

"We're gonna have a new performing and fine arts building, we're gonna have a new auditorium, we're gonna have new administration, new sports facilities, all the other things," Hand said.

Scott Brewer, President of All State Construction, said the project has been a long time coming for the rural community.

"Been a long time coming. You can see the age of this school. This is probably one of the last rural community districts to get the funding that they need to do this, so it's been a great effort and certainly well deserved," Brewer said.

The groundbreaking follows the district's earlier expansion of career and technical education opportunities. In 2025, Wakulla County Schools built the Wakulla War Eagle Academy, which brought welding, cosmetology, media, engineering, and more to students.

All phases of the new high school project are expected to be completed in 2029.

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