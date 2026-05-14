WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Around 800,000 Florida children go without enough food during the summer months, according to a 2025 report. Wakulla Giving Hands is stepping in to help address that need locally.

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Wakulla Giving Hands launches summer food program for kids amid rising need in the county

The Children's Assistance Resources Essentials Support program, also known as C.A.R.E.S., provides weekly bags of healthy food and snacks to children in Wakulla County during the summer months. The bags also include markers, coloring books, games, toys, and books to help keep kids active and occupied while school is out.

According to Feeding America, over 3,500 people in Wakulla County are food insecure.

Marcia Mathis, an Ambassador with Wakulla Giving Hands, said the need for food in the summer is well-documented across the state.

"Well, what we found, well, the entire state has found, is that there's a real need for food in the summertime, so this helps with that, but also just to keep the kids active and involved and give back to the community," Mathis said.

Wakulla Giving Hands served about 200,000 more people in the county in 2025 than the year before, according to Mathis, underscoring the growing demand for food assistance in the area.

"We've seen the need for food increase since last year," Mathis said.

Mathis said children's nutrition is directly tied to their ability to learn and grow.

"A child who's hungry or a child who has dental issues, we find that they can't learn, they can't focus, they can't concentrate. So this is just another way to help them through the summer, we'll also be giving them books for them to read as well every week, and so they'll have an opportunity to read and write," Mathis said.

Wakulla Giving Hands averaged over 100 kids every week during last summer's program and expects even higher participation this summer.

Kalle Metcalf, a mother of 5 and Wakulla County neighbor, said the program is a valuable resource for families, especially as gas and grocery prices continue to rise.

"There's a lot of kids in this community. There's tons, so I think it'll be great for everyone here, just so you know, because some kids, the only food they get is during the school year, for at breakfast and lunchtime," Metcalf said.

Families can participate every week. The only requirement is that the child must be present in the car at pickup.

Wakulla Giving Hands is also looking for donations of jelly jars so kids can make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as part of the program.

The C.A.R.E.S. program is offered in addition to Wakulla Giving Hands' regular weekly food pantry. It starts May 31st and runs for 8 weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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