Wakulla Giving Hands adding registration requirement for weekly food giveaway starting Sept. 1

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla Giving Hands is implementing a new registration system for its weekly food giveaway beginning Sept. 1.

The change is required for compliance with the Emergency Food Assistance Program through Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

To collect a food box, an adult family member must be present to register. Once the initial registration is complete, future visits will be faster as staff will access the existing record on file.

In a statement sent to ABC27, Wakulla Giving Hands emphasized that the new requirement will not prevent anyone from receiving food.

"We want our community to know that this new registration program will not affect your ability to receive food from Wakulla Giving Hands — not one bit. If anything, we believe this change will help us bring even more food to the families we love and serve," Wakulla Giving Hands said.

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