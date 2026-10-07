WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The new Wakulla County Public Library is now open in the heart of Crawfordville, bringing expanded resources directly to the center of the county.

Dozens of Wakulla County neighbors came together to celebrate the opening of the new facility in central Crawfordville.

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Wakulla County's new public library opens in Crawfordville, bringing more resources to the community

The new library expands what it can offer the community, with amenities including WiFi access, public computers, furniture with plug-in technology, a larger space for children's programming, and a new teens space.

Stephanie Avello, a neighbor, said the new location is already making a difference in how often she visits.

"Before, we didn't make it to the library as often. This is maybe a mile and a half from our home now, so we're really close now, and it's just it's just easier." Avello said.

Sophie Miltenberger, a neighbor, said the shorter distance is a motivator.

"Yeah, that's a much shorter time, and it makes it more easy to find the incentive to go to the library." Miltenberger said.

Miltenberger and Avello also reflected on what the central location means for their families.

"It's closer. It's more central. I feel like so. I think it's nice to have it close by. And obviously, well, Jack. You know, growing up, it's going to be fun to bring them here. And yeah, the proximity is much better," Avello said.

Miltenberger is excited to bring her 3-month-old, Jack, to the library as he grows up. The children's room can offer him a space to utilize at multiple stages of his life.

"I wanted to see the kid's room, just see what I can look forward to as he gets older," Miltenberger said.

Library Director Linda Oaks said the new teen room gives young people in the community a space of their own.

"It's very important to have a space like this for our youth to come and feel safe, get a book, come play a game, and just feel like there is somewhere for them to go and have a spot that's their own." Oaks said.

The new location is also drawing in longtime patrons. Ehulani Lopez-Logan has been going to the library for years. While the new location is no longer right by her home, she still plans to come because reading is an escape for her.

"But books just, I don't know, they're like really safe havens when I'm having a bad day. I could just go into a book, and it's like I have more friends, and I have a family. That's besides my real family, but you know, it's like, I don't know how to describe it. It's like a safe place to go." Lopez-Logan said.

The chickens have also made the move to the new library.

The Wakulla County Public Library is open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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