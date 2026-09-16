WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The new Wakulla County Public Library is in the final stages of preparation and could open within the next few weeks.

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Wakulla County's new public library is weeks away from opening its doors

Library staff is currently moving everything into the new building. While no official opening date has been announced, staff said they hope to share one soon.

The project has been a long time coming. The library received funding in February of 2024, and ground was broken on the new building about 10 months ago.

Library staff said they are excited about the new building.

The current library in Medart remains closed in the meantime. Patrons with books due can return them to the drop boxes at the current library location or at Azalea Park.

The library's Facebook page will have details on the official opening and ribbon-cutting when they are announced.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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