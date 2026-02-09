Wakulla County's film history inspires young filmmaker to make his first feature film

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — A Crawfordville native is continuing Wakulla County's rich cinematic history by filming his first feature-length movie in his hometown, following in the footsteps of classic Hollywood productions that put the area on the map decades ago.

Vance Osteen, a Florida State University film school graduate, is in pre-production for "Something's Wrong with My Son," a horror comedy about new parents raising a child who isn't quite what he seems. The film will be shot in locations around Crawfordville, including Azalea Park.

"Crawfordville means a lot to me. It's given a lot to me, and I would like to give something back in return," Osteen said.

The project holds personal significance for Osteen, who wants to showcase his community while contributing to its legacy in filmmaking.

"So this movie is very personal to me, and I think part of that comes from the fact that I would like to shoot it in Crawfordville, given that it's my hometown, you know, I feel a sense of community here, like I feel a sense of belonging," Osteen said.

"And I think part of that comes from like, you know, just being immersed in the people and the culture. And I feel like that's influenced the film in some way, you know, my, my upbringing here, the culture of Crawfordville, has kind of influenced the way that I've, I've created this project."

Wakulla County has served as a backdrop for major motion pictures for over 70 years, most notably "Tarzan's Secret Treasure" and "Creature of the Black Lagoon." According to a study by the Nova Law Review, "Creature of the Black Lagoon" saved Universal Studios from bankruptcy and helped revive Florida's film industry.

That same film gave an FSU student his big break in the industry and has been influential in Osteen's filmmaking aspirations. Knowing such significant films were made in his backyard, made the world of cinema more tangible for him.

"You know, we live, what, 30 minutes away from Tallahassee. And, you know, people tend to ignore Crawfordville. And if I have the opportunity to kind of put Crawfordville on the map in a bigger way through the making of this film, then I would like to do that," Osteen said.

Osteen said he feels many people overlook the area and wants to highlight this part of the Forgotten Coast. He hopes to continue making more films in Wakulla County in the future. He plans to begin filming this summer.

"So I feel like that's part of the impetus for me wanting to shoot the film here, aside of, aside from, just like, you know, putting Crawfordville in the greater conversation of like, you know, great cities in our beautiful state," Osteen said.

