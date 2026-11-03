WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A new set of recommendations could make it easier for more rental properties and affordable housing to come to Wakulla County.

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Wakulla County weighs new recommendations to boost affordable housing as its population grows

Commissioners at Monday's meeting voted to accept the report from the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, but wanted to wait until all commissioners were present before directing staff on recommendations.

Wakulla County's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee created the 2026 Affordable Housing Incentive Strategies Report. It is an annual report to consider and evaluate the implementation of incentives to encourage affordable housing.

"The recommendations identify potential changes to county policies, the land development code and the comprehensive plan that may encourage the development of affordable housing and reduce associated costs. The board of county commissioners may review the recommendations and provide direction to staff regarding which strategies would be further evaluated and brought forward for potential implementation," said Brandon Geiger, Planning and Community Development Director.

This comes as Wakulla's population continues to grow. According to the U.S. Census, Wakulla's estimated growth was about 4,300 people from the 2020 census at 33,764 to the 2025 estimate of 38,089.

In the committee's report this year, members recommend a variety of things, from waiving permit fees for affordable homes to waiving sewer access fees, reducing parking requirements, and potential changes to accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, or what are commonly known as a mother-in-law suite.

The recommendation for ADUs includes removing the limit in the code that ADUs are for non-paying guests, making them available to be low-cost rentals.

The other change to ADUs would be to increase the size restriction for them. It would change from 600 square feet, or one-third the size of the primary dwelling, to 50% of the primary dwelling size, with a maximum of 1,200 square feet.

Commissioner Josh Lawhon serves on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and says there are items the committee would like the board to consider.

"I'll bring that back up at a further meeting to discuss when we have a board, but there were a couple of things in there, and we'll see what the pleasures the board," Lawhon said.

Commissioners voted to accept the report and decided to wait until all commissioners were present before directing staff on recommendations.

There's no date as to when this will be brought back before the board.

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