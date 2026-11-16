Wakulla County warns sewer customers of payment system cybersecurity incident

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County is warning some sewer customers that their personal and financial information may have been accessed during a cybersecurity incident involving the county's online payment processor.

According to a Friday announcement from the county, its payment processor, CUSI, experienced a cybersecurity incident in October 2026.

The county said skimming malware on the customer web portal may have captured payment information from some customers who made online payments during the affected period.

An investigation by CUSI determined that personal information associated with some Wakulla County accounts was accessed. The information included names and addresses, along with either payment card information or bank account and routing numbers.

The county said there is currently no evidence that the information has been misused.

Wakulla County staff are expected to contact the owners of affected accounts within the next few days. CUSI is also mailing formal notices to affected customers.

According to Friday's notice from the county, affected customers will be offered free identity protection through Experian, including 12 months of credit monitoring, $1 million in identity theft insurance and identity restoration services.

What customers should do

Wakulla County recommends that customers who may be affected:



Watch for a letter from CUSI and Experian containing enrollment instructions

Review recent financial statements and credit reports for unusual activity

Consider placing a free fraud alert with Equifax, Experian or TransUnion

Check their credit reports through AnnualCreditReport.com

Contact their financial institution and report suspected misuse through IdentityTheft.gov or by calling 1-877-438-4338

CUSI said the malware involved in the incident has been removed and additional security controls have been put in place.

Customers who receive a notification are encouraged to use the contact information included in the letter if they have additional questions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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