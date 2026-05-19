WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla County commissioners voted unanimously to change Section 6-18 of the land development code regarding permanent off-premise signs, a move that could help Gulf Specimen Marine Lab relocate its main wayfinding sign.

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Wakulla County votes to change sign ordinance, helping Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

The change will allow the lab to move its off-premise sign to another potential location that meets local requirements.

The updated ordinance includes a new set of guidelines for proposed off-premise signs smaller than 32 square feet. All signs larger than 32 square feet will still follow the original ordinances.

Previously, the ordinance had only one set of guidelines for all permanent off-premise signs, regardless of size.

County Commissioner Ralph Thomas said the old rules were not built with smaller signs in mind.

"We didn't have anything in there. Someone wanted a smaller sign, just a 32, 31 square foot sign. We had no provision for an off-premise sign, so he brought that to my attention. I said, 'Yeah, that makes perfect sense. We, we should have that written into our ordinance.' So we worked together, and we made a change," Thomas said.

Cypress Rudloe, the executive director of Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, said the push for the ordinance change went beyond the sign itself.

"The icing on the cake was the little kid that got up and talked about getting his naturalist badge, and that he went to a field trip at our facility. It's when you're in these battles, I can't tell you how cool it is to see some little kid talk about their field trip, not knowing who I am by the way, but talking about the experience that's called specimen, and that's what's worth fighting for," Rudloe said.

Rudloe said the commission's vote was an important milestone but acknowledged more work remains.

"So I feel like we're halfway there, and the clock's still ticking, so the fight's not completely done yet," Rudloe said.

Rudloe says the next step is to go through the Florida Department of Transportation for final sign-off.

Rudloe also reflected on what the county's support means personally.

"It really means a lot growing up in the county and seeing my county come to help what I've worked so hard for and what my parents have worked so hard for," Rudloe said.

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