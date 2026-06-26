WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The VFW Post 4538 in Crawfordville is working to make sure local veterans and their families know what resources are available to them — and can access those resources in one place.

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Wakulla County VFW hosts annual resource fair to connect veterans with services they've earned

The VFW Post 4538 in Crawfordville is working to make sure local veterans and their families know what resources are available to them — and can access those resources in one place.

The post hosted its annual resource fair, bringing together the local VA clinic, CareerSource, mental health services and even therapy animals, all under one roof.

"Part of our mission with VFW is to continue to serve the veterans, their families, and the community. So this is exactly what we've been trying to bring all these community partners and service providers here in one place," Post 4538 Commander Sean Golder said.

Veterans and their families say the event is a meaningful way to support those who have served.

Darlene McMahan, the wife of a local veteran, said she and her husband came to learn more about what is available to them.

"We've always wanted to know more about veterans, what he's capable of achieving through the care and everything, and we just think that this was a good opportunity to learn more about the resources that vets are capable of achieving, so that's why we're here," McMahan said.

Many veterans, however, do not actively seek out these resources. Those Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo spoke with say many who served feel that others in the military deserve the help more than they do.

For veteran Ron Layton, finding help has also come with practical challenges.

"But it's been tough trying to get help, because you're just taking a chance going up before you couldn't make appointments, you just had to show up and hopefully get in and see representatives, but I think seeing the VSO is the best choice, that's what I've been advised to do," Layton said.

Layton attended the fair for the first time after seeing it advertised on Facebook.

"This is the first resource fair I've been to, because I have, I need help applying for disability and PTSD help and rides, and so they said, and I saw the ad for this on Facebook last night, and I said, 'Oh, I'm getting over there,'" Layton said.

Golder said connecting even one veteran with services they have not been able to access is enough to make the event worthwhile.

"If we can service one veteran who hasn't been able to get their services looking for that we've done our job," Golder said.

Veterans and families of veterans looking for resources can reach out to VFW Post 4538 Commander Sean Golder at 850-210-2586.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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