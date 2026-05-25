WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla County VFW Post 4538 held a flag retirement ceremony as part of its annual Memorial Day events in Crawfordville.

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Wakulla County VFW holds flag retirement ceremony to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

The ceremony offered one way to properly dispose of an American flag by burning it in a specific way.

Post commander Sean Golder says the event is about more than the flags — it's about honoring those who served.

"We continue to honor those fallen brothers and sisters by calling their names, remembering them, remembering the great value that they brought to this country and hopefully that the families can come together, educate their young ones on what it means to honor the flag, honor our country, and to support our military," Golder said.

The rules on how to properly fly a flag were established in June of 1923, according to the Department of War. The Flag Code states that "the flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing."

Residents who have a flag they wish to dispose of can bring it to the VFW Post on Aaran Road.

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