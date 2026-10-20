Wakulla County commissioners table EMS assessment hearing

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners did not vote to schedule a hearing for an ordinance that could bring a brand-new EMS assessment, after the item was tabled at the beginning of Monday's meeting.

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Wakulla County tables scheduling a public hearing for proposed EMS assessment ordinance that could add a new fee to tax bills

County Administrator David Edwards tabled the item at the start of the meeting, so there was no discussion.

The vote that was before commissioners was to schedule and advertise a public hearing to consider an ordinance that lays the groundwork for the board to adopt an emergency medical services assessment fee.

After the meeting, Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo asked Edwards if the county could explain the reason for tabling it, but they did not have a comment at this time. There is also no information on when this would be brought back before the board. Since there was no vote, there is no potential date for a public hearing.

The ordinance behind the agenda item would give the board the option to implement an EMS fee in the future. The EMS fee is a separate line on your tax bill that would go to help cover emergency medical services in the county — separate from the $277 fire fee neighbors already pay.

According to the agenda item, EMS is currently under the ad valorem general fund revenue.

The Fire and EMS study by Accenture LLC gives potential rates neighbors could see over the years, should the ordinance get passed in the future and commissioners vote to enact a fee. If the rate is enacted by the 2027-28 fiscal year, neighbors could see a potential additional $179 on their tax bill.



Fiscal year Preliminary residential rate 2026-27 $147 2027-28 $179 2028-29 $195 2029-30 $196 2030-31 $197

However, those are just preliminary figures given by the study. Future meetings would go through the process of setting a rate.

This comes after the board directed staff to begin the process of establishing this ordinance at the May 4 workshop, with the goal of implementing the assessment by the 2027-28 fiscal year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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