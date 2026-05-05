WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla County students will soon have the opportunity to capture sporting events, not just watch them.

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Wakulla County students to get hands-on sports broadcasting experience starting next school year

Starting next school year, students at Wakulla County middle schools and the high school will be able to enroll in a sports broadcasting class designed to help prepare them for life after graduation while showcasing local athletes.

Scott Klees, the teacher for the high school class, says the course is another way to give students hands-on experience in sports broadcasting before they head to college.

There is no set coursework yet, since details are still being finalized, but plans call for students to live stream all sporting events going forward. Students will focus on football and volleyball this August.

Students who are interested can speak with their guidance counselor about signing up for the course at their school.

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