Wakulla County Schools shares details about potential rezoning

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — On February 10th, Wakulla County Schools released information about its potential rezoning of Crawfordville Elementary School.

In the release, Superintendent Richard Myhre recommends that the addresses east of Crawfordville Highway and south of Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Rd will be reassigned to Medart Elementary starting in the 2026-2027 school year. Transportation from these addresses will be provided to Medart Elementary, but not to Crawfordville.

Those who live in those addresses and current out-of-zone students who wish to remain at Crawfordville Elementary must complete a district out-of-zone request by March 14th.

This recommendation will be presented to the board at the regularly scheduled board meeting on February 17th, 2026, for final approval. These recommendations come after the January 20th town hall meeting, where the superintendent heard from parents about their concerns with this.

Neighborhood reporter Serena Davanzo will have more from parents about this and will be at the Tuesday night school board meeting.

