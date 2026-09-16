WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County schools have restored internet access following a district-wide phone and internet outage on Tuesday, Sept. 16th. Phone lines remain down.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla County schools restore internet after district-wide phone and internet outage

The disruption was caused by a failure of the district's main network switch. After clarification from the district, the failure was confirmed to be a hardware issue.

The district said its IT department is continuing to troubleshoot remaining issues, and some sites may experience intermittent internet disruptions while that work continues.

Schools remained open throughout the outage, and learning was not affected.

Families should continue reaching out to the temporary phone numbers or email addresses they received from the district.

Read the full statement from Wakulla County Schools below.

"Internet service has been restored across Wakulla County Schools. Our IT Department continues troubleshooting remaining issues, and some sites may experience intermittent internet disruptions while that work continues.



Regular district and school phone lines are still not operational. Families should continue using the temporary phone numbers previously provided to families or contact their school-based administrator or identified point of contact by email.



Families needing Transportation assistance may call 850-926-5750 or email Transportation Director scott.payne@wcsb.us.



The disruption was caused by a failure of the district’s main network switch. As our IT team worked to restore service, additional configuration issues delayed the return to full and stable connectivity. At this time, there is no indication that district data or systems have been compromised.



Schools have remained open, and instruction continued throughout the disruption. While some internet-based systems and resources have been limited or temporarily unavailable, teachers and staff have adapted so that learning and daily school operations can continue.



We appreciate the patience and flexibility of our families, staff and community, and we are especially grateful for the continued work of our IT Department as they work toward full and reliable restoration of all services. We will continue to share updates as additional progress is made."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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