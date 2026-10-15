WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County voters will decide Nov. 3 on whether to approve a 1-mill increase in ad valorem property taxes for schools — a change that could add hundreds of dollars to annual property tax bills but would fund competitive teacher and staff salaries, free meals for all students, and support to the arts, music, and athletic programs.

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Wakulla County Schools is asking voters to approve a property tax increase for teachers and free meals

The ballot question reads in part: "Shall the School Board of Wakulla County, Florida, levy an additional 1.0 mill in ad valorem property taxes each year for four years."

Supervisor of Elections

According to the property appraiser website, the 2026 tax rate for schools is 5.377. For a $300,000 home, the current annual school tax bill comes to a little over $1,600. If the referendum passes, that figure could rise to potentially over $1,900 per year.

Superintendent Richard Myhre said the additional funds would go toward keeping teacher and support staff salaries competitive and toward providing free breakfast and lunch to all students.

"We definitely want to be able to offer competitive salaries, competitive benefits for not just teachers, but bus drivers, paraprofessionals, you know, everybody that's supporting our kids, and we don't want to lose them to another district that could pay more," Myhre said.

According to the Florida Department of Education, Wakulla County teachers made an average of $52,646 in the 25-26 fiscal year. That figure is below what teachers in Leon and Jefferson counties earned that year, but above the average in Gadsden, Franklin, Liberty and Taylor counties.

Cassandra Johnson, the president of the Wakulla Classroom Teachers Association, said the salary increase is needed to retain quality educators.

"We really are trying to increase our teacher salary so that we can keep the good teachers. We've lost some really excellent teachers over the years due to the low salary to neighboring counties, and so this referendum is also going to help put more money in teachers' pockets," Johnson said.

When it comes to school-provided meals, Wakulla County Schools participates in the federally funded Community Eligibility Provision program to help subsidize food for students. However, Myhre said the program does not currently cover all students.

"So it only covers some of the kids. And so when you go to CEP, there's a cost associated with covering everybody, right? And so we've been able to do that through strategic budgeting. But as costs continue to rise, we're going to have to start making difficult decisions. And this is just a flag that we want to plant to continue to support all of the kids who wouldn't ordinarily be supported," Myhre said.

Neighbor Dan White, who is on a fixed income, said he would normally oppose any increase to his bills, but is willing to support the referendum if it helps teachers and students.

"It's important, and they need better treatment and help for the kids too. Because there's too many people these days that it's hard just to afford groceries. So the meals for the children, benefits for the teachers. It's it's a good thing," White said.

Neighbor Andrew Strenk said he supports the increase but wants accountability over how the funds are spent.

"Just focus on the structural aspect of how to pay for the teachers, pay for the school systems, and to make sure that the systems are audited, to make sure that the money is well spent, and it has the highest impact, highest impact to the to the school system," Strenk said.

The ballot does indicate there would be annual reporting.

At the time of this report, no one opposed to the referendum agreed to speak on camera. However, when Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo posted to social media asking if neighbors wanted to share an opinion, most of the dozens of comments were against raising the millage.

If the referendum passes, it will take effect July 1, 2027, and last for four years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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