Wakulla County residents prepare for hurricane season amid high storm surge risk

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — 10 feet of storm surge on the Wakulla Coastline could put parts of Highway 98 underwater during a hurricane.

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Wakulla County residents prepare for hurricane season amid high storm surge risks

Wakulla County is considered a surge-prone area, one where a full county evacuation is possible depending on how high surge levels reach.

"More people actually die from storm surge than wind, and as a surge-prone county, our county is prone to actually having a whole county evacuation because of how high the surge can potentially reach," said Jennifer Nagy, Wakulla County Emergency Management Director.

Residents near the coast are taking extra precautions to protect their homes ahead of hurricane season.

"It doesn't matter if we have a busy season headed this way or a really slow season headed this way, it takes one storm to destroy your home, so we want people to prepare, no matter what those predictions coming out are," Nagy said.

David Damon, a neighbor at Shell Point, knows firsthand how dangerous storm surge can be for coastal homes.

"It would be where we're sitting right now. It would be about head height. That's not that unusual, and it's not only just the storm surge, it's the wave action, because we're on, we're looking right at the Gulf here. So the waves come rolling in, and when they slam into the shutters, they'll go rolling up the wall, and they bring a lot of debris in with them," Damon said.

Damon uses multiple tools to protect his home, including aluminum shutters, homemade water barriers, water-absorbing socks, and 4-by-4 blocks of wood to elevate furniture.

Nagy says having a plan — whether you stay or evacuate — is just as important as protecting your property.

"You should have a plan for what you're going to do if you stay, that's having that five to seven days of water and food that doesn't require heating up, having all of those things that we list that you should have in a disaster kit, you should have those. You should also have the ability to take them with you and have a plan for where you're going to go," Nagy said.

Wakulla County has a full GIS website where residents can find shelter locations and their evacuation zones.

Hurricane preparedness checklist

Emergency managers recommend having supplies ready 72 hours before a storm hits. Here is what to do:

Fuel your car

Move lawn furniture inside

Install storm shutters or cover windows with plywood

Prepare boats as needed

Turn the fridge and freezer to the highest setting and freeze plastic bottles of water

Turn off small appliances that are not needed

Call an out-of-town friend or relative to let them know your plans — they can serve as a point of contact for others trying to reach you

Fill sinks and bathtubs with water and check them for slow leaks

Get an extra supply of cash

Watch and warning timelines

Tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings are typically issued on the following schedule before a storm arrives:

Tropical Storm Watch: 48 hours before

Tropical Storm Warning: 36 hours before

Hurricane Watch: 48 hours before

Hurricane Warning: 36 hours before

Disaster kit supplies

Every household should have the following items ready:

Water

Non-perishable food

First aid kit

Tools and other supplies

Clothing and bedding

Medications

Nagy's top piece of advice: prepare before hurricane season starts and stay informed as storms develop.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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