Wakulla County releases contingency plan for potential $6.5 million shortfall if tax reform passes

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County has released a financial contingency plan outlining what cuts and reductions it may make if property tax reform passes in November and results in a $6.5 million shortfall.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla County releases contingency plan for potential $6.5 million shortfall if property tax reform passes

The county said the document should be viewed as a contingency-based plan, as the outcome of the vote on Amendment 3 remains uncertain.

The over 170-page plan includes a wide variety of potential reductions and cuts. Some items on the list represent full eliminations of services.

Among the potential full cuts, the county is looking at eliminating county funding to the University of Florida Extension Office and 4-H, which would then rely on UF to continue those programs. The county is also exploring turning over the Veterans Service Office to the VFW. If no agreement is reached, the office would be cut by the end of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Another potential cut is the closure of the Animal Adoption Center, with animal control shifting to emergency response only. Under that scenario, the county would discontinue owner surrendering and would not respond to calls about stray animals unless they pose a danger.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.