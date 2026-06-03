WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla County Public Library is encouraging kids of all ages to keep reading this summer through its annual summer reading program.

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Wakulla County Public Library launches 'Unearth a Story' summer reading program for kids

This year's program is called "Unearth a Story" and includes story times, a reading challenge, and a visit with a mastodon skeleton.

Children who participate in the reading challenge will be rewarded for every 10 hours of reading completed. Any child who reaches 40 hours of reading over the summer will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

Last year's challenge drew 180 active readers who logged more than 150,000 minutes of reading combined, according to the library.

Families interested in signing up for the challenge can find a registration link at HERE.

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