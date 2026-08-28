Wakulla County Public Library closing Sept. 14-28 for move to new Shadeville Road location

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Public Library will close from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28 as staff move everything from the current building to its new home at 296 Shadeville Road, near the community center.

The library is relocating from its current Crawfordville Highway location to the new facility.

During the closure, WiFi will be available to the community in the parking lot of the old library location. No books will be available for checkout during this time.

No fees will be assessed during the closure period. Patrons with overdue books can return them to the book return boxes at the current library location or at Azalea Park.

Library staff will monitor email and voicemails during the closure.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.