WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — About 30% of Wakulla County's eligible voters turned out for Tuesday's primary election, according to the Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections.

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Wakulla County primary closes with about 30% voter turnout

Supervisor of Elections Joe Morgan said he had expected roughly 35% turnout, but noted the 30% figure is still average for a gubernatorial primary in the county.

Of Wakulla County's 25,616 eligible voters, 7704 cast ballots during the primary. Election Day saw the largest share of participation, with roughly 3,800 voters showing up to the polls. Before Election Day, approximately 1,200 mail-in ballots were cast and just over 2,600 voters participated in early voting.

Two precincts — Precinct 8 at Shell Point and Precinct 12 at Shadeville — briefly lost power due to rain. There were no voter lines reported, no problems, and everyone who wanted to vote was able to cast a ballot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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