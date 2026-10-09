Wakulla County opens shelter and issues voluntary evacuation orders as storm surge of up to 6 feet expected

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management are sharing updates on storm conditions and available shelter as the storm approaches.

Emergency Management Director Jennifer Nagy says the storm's impacts on Wakulla County have not changed despite the storm's increasing strength. Wind and rain have already started to pick up.

Nagy told Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo that at this point in the storm, if you do not have to go anywhere, please do not go anywhere.

Storm surge is predicted to reach 3-6 feet by Friday afternoon. Rainfall of 4-10 inches is expected, with the possibility of up to 15 inches from trailing bands.

"We're also still expected to get high levels of rainfall with those trailing bands-they're currently estimating anywhere from four to 10 inches, but 15 inches is not out of the question with those trailing bands," Jennifer Nagy said.

A shelter is open at the Wakulla County Community Center, located at 318 Shadeville Rd. in Crawfordville. The shelter may also be needed due to heavy rainfall and a tornado threat. Nagy says anyone who still needs to get to a shelter should make those plans now.

"If they're still needing to go to a shelter, we ask that they go ahead and make those plans and do that now. They need to be wrapping up any of their preparedness actions and kind of hunkering down through the storm," Nagy said.

Wakulla County issued voluntary evacuation orders for people in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and RV parks.

Nagy says people should be off the roads until Friday.

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