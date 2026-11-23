WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — While Talquin works to improve water capacity and quality in Wakulla County, neighbors say the financial impacts of an ongoing discolored water issue are hitting hard.

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Wakulla County neighbors face steep financial strain from ongoing water quality issues

Many are having to spend extra money to buy drinking water, replace appliances, and even install whole-home filtration systems. Throughout this year, Wakulla County neighbors have bought water bottles, replaced appliances, and their water and sewer bills have gone up, adding hundreds of dollars to their monthly expenses.

Neighbors say their monthly bills have gone up because of the ongoing water issues, as they feel it is not clean or safe to use the water.

Neighbor Joseph Danet says he was fortunate enough to have purchased a whole-home filtration system years ago and never installed it. So he was able to install one when he moved to the neighborhood about a year and a half ago. However, he says it was an over $800 bill he didn't expect, plus the extra expenses for the filters themselves.

"Plumbing company said about every six months. So those are not cheap either. It's two filters. Some got three. Mine has two, and that's roughly $160 for both filters. So every six months, some amount to what... $320 a year," Danet said.

Neighbor Christina Leonard moved here a little over a year ago and, on top of a mortgage, Leonard had to add an $8,000 water filtration system — which adds roughly over $100 a month.

"Yeah, so I was working remotely from home, but then Brendan had a medical issue where I had to quit my job. So that extra $100 now coming out of his paycheck or his disability check every month. It's

just that extra hit that we have to take because clean water and healthy water is important, and it's a right. Like we are supposed to have clean, healthy drinking water," Leonard said.

Talquin says it is currently in the process of bringing two wells on the Wakulla Regional Water System online over the next two years to provide greater operational control to aid in managing discoloration events and maintaining water pressure and quality for all Talquin water members in Wakulla County.

In addition, Talquin says it is consistently and proactively flushing the Wakulla Gardens area to help prevent the amount of discolored water reaching member service lines. The utility says that with the addition of the new wells, continued flushing, and expanded filtration, it expects discoloration events to decrease in Wakulla Gardens and across the Wakulla Regional Water System. Talquin does say, though, that as new wells are introduced, members may experience temporary discoloration.

Talquin water users in Wakulla are grateful — as this could potentially be the long-term solution they have been begging for for months — but the financial strain from these issues is still hurting them.

ABC27 reached out to Talquin asking if neighbors would be credited or see reduced bills to help compensate for the discoloration as these projects are underway. At the time of this report, we have not heard back.

Talquin said the Parkside well should be up in early 2027, and the Riversink well up in 2028. Talquin says it's imperative that members report water quality concerns to Talquin at 1-888-802-1832.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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