Wakulla County marks 25 years since Sept. 11 with a ceremony honoring lives lost

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Neighbors, local first responders, and military gathered at the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office to mark 25 years since the September 11, 2001 attacks — honoring the lives lost and reaffirming a commitment to never forget.

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Wakulla County marks 25 years since Sept. 11 with ceremony honoring lives lost

A moment of silence was held at 8:46 a.m., the time the North Tower was struck.

Sheriff Jared Miller said the ceremony was meant to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives, their loved ones, survivors, first responders, military members, and all who carry the physical and emotional pain of that day.

Miller also acknowledged that for many Americans, September 11 is now a matter of history rather than personal memory.

"Now history rather than a personal memory. I see several young people in the audience that don't remember it. Most of us do," Miller said.

Speakers at the ceremony also reflected on the resilience and unity the country showed in the aftermath of the attacks.

"You know, when evil attacked, America answered; when buildings fell, heroes rose. When terror came, courage stood in its way. And when America was wounded, America stood together," Pastor Robert Sutton said.

That spirit of unity carried through the crowd, as those gathered joined together in singing "Amazing Grace."

Miller encouraged those who remember September 11 to ensure future generations continue to learn about and honor the lives lost that day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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