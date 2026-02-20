Wakulla County Extension Office seeks public input for new community market

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla County Extension Office is gathering community feedback about establishing a new community market in the area.

Wakulla County Extension Office seeks neighbors' input for new community market

Clayton Bania, Wakulla County Extension Director, says the office has distributed an online survey to gauge resident interest and gather specific details about implementation.

"Right now we're extracting information from the community. Want to see interest...to see specifics of the best time from implementation," Bania said. "We do have a couple community markets that are happening in Sopchoppy and Panacea, and we want to make sure we don't step on anybody's toes. We want to make sure if we do implement this, that it integrates well with the entire county."

The survey asks residents about preferred vendors, suitable days for hosting the market, and other logistical considerations.

Officials want to ensure the new market complements existing markets in Sopchoppy and Panacea rather than competing with them.

Bania said community development is a key motivation behind the initiative.

"I think it's really important for us to continue to grow the community and to kind of bolster the sense of community development," Bania said. "I believe that's an important part of extension and a direction that we can take. I think it also helps grow just a nicer place to live in."

The extension director noted that the strong sense of community in Wakulla County initially drew him to the area, and he wants to build on that foundation through projects like the proposed market.

Survey responses have shown significant community interest, with many residents noting that a similar market existed in Crawfordville before COVID-19. Some neighbors say restarting that initiative is long overdue.

Over the coming weeks, officials plan to analyze the survey data and host a public forum to gather additional direct feedback from residents.

The extension office survey is available online for residents who want to provide input on the proposed community market.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

