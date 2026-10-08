Wakulla County coastline faces up to 6 feet of storm surge as Isaias moves north, emergency ops underway

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County coastline is facing the potential for 4 to 6 feet of storm surge as Isaias continues moving north.

Operations have been underway at the new Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Emergency Management Director Jennifer Nagy said that if the county receives 6 feet of storm surge, it would put about 3 feet of water in downtown St. Marks.

Emergency management has been diligently working with partners at the new EOC and is expecting more partners to join. Nagy said the new EOC space is already making coordination easier, as the old EOC was not big enough for many people.

"We did what we called a hybrid operation, which meant a lot of people were having to call in from conference calls instead of actually being able to be in the room, and it's really important for operations to have all those people here, so we can coordinate better and speak to people face to face, and everybody's on the same page. You just you lose a lot of information when you're having to make separate phone calls versus having everybody here, and we're excited to be able," Nagy said.

Nagy encourages neighbors to stay connected so they can receive their emergency alerts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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