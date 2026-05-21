Wakulla County celebrates Florida's emancipation day with series of events

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Neighbors in Wakulla County are coming together to honor Florida's emancipation and ensure the African American history in the region is never forgotten.

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Wakulla neighbors honor Florida's emancipation to ensure history is never forgotten

The Palaver Tree Theater is hosting a variety of events through Juneteenth to mark May 20th, the day Florida enslaved people learned of their freedom.

For Herb Donaldson, the owner of the Palaver Tree Theater, the events carry a deeper urgency.

"It's important now more than ever that we hold on to our history and teach our younger people that history. And it's important to do these events because there may come a day when May 20, as we know it, or May 20, even being celebrated, gets wiped off the books in some way," Donaldson said.

Over Wakulla County's 183-year history, African American history has been deeply rooted in the community — from former mayors and commissioners, to the old Shadeville School, local businesses, and even the old high school mascot.

Local author Derek Jackson says many residents may not know the full scope of that history.

"I think very few people know or realize that Wakulla, before being the War Eagles, at one point in time, was kind of called the Wakulla Rebels as a local high school. And that was before segregation or desegregation," Jackson said.

Jackson said preserving that history is essential to the county's growth.

"So understanding why and how that history is important, so that everyone has an opportunity to, you know, let their own merit determine who and where they'll be," Jackson said.

That's why organizers want neighbors of all races to come together to honor the history. Priscilla Hawkins, the co-director of the Hyde Park Preservation Foundation, reflected on what May 20th represents.

"It was a celebration of freedom, because there had been more than 400 years of just suffering, and so people began to be very happy that they could think for themselves and begin to plan for themselves here in Wakulla County," Hawkins said.

For over 183 years, African Americans have helped shape Wakulla County into what it is today — from John Mills Sr. serving as mayor of Buckhorn to Shadeville being the only African American high school in the county.

Donaldson said much of that history remains unknown to many residents.

"Most people in Wakulla don't know that a number of our commissioners were Black American during the Reconstruction period. There's so much, even the Shadeville school, which is over on these walls here now, was started by Black Americans in this county. It was a high school here. It was an elementary school here," Donaldson said.

"We want to make sure the truth is being told about who we are and our existence here and what we've built in this county," Donaldson said.

Images documenting that history are currently on display at the Palaver Tree Theater in Crawfordville.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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