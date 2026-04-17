Wakulla County Arts Coalition's annual celebration helps raise scholarship funds for the next generation

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla County Arts Coalition is hosting its Annual Celebration of the Arts to showcase K-12 student talent and raise scholarship money for graduating seniors.

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Wakulla County arts celebration raises scholarship funds to support the next generation of creatives

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18th, at the high school auditorium. All proceeds will fund scholarships for seniors pursuing a major or minor in the visual or performing arts.

Over the past 24 years, the Celebration of the Arts has raised over $100,000 to support students' future arts endeavors.

"So this year, there will be two students getting the scholarship, and then there have been years where we've had four people getting the scholarship," Krissy Sanchez said. "And so the money that's given is kind of determined by this event, how much we make this weekend, and then we split it up among the people that we chose for the scholarship."

Sanchez is the President of the Wakulla County Arts Coalition and a former recipient of the scholarship.

"I got this scholarship in 2007 and so I know firsthand that it was a big help for me to get through school and help fund that for me to be able to major in theater," Sanchez said. "When I was in 10th grade, my theater teacher here said she wanted me to take over her job, and so she started training me. Then I got this scholarship, and now it's gone on to 20 years later, where I'm on the panel, and I'm the president that's helping to award these scholarships."

The showcase will feature art from students participating in art, dance, theatre, band, and choir. It includes performances, art exhibitions, and silent auctions for the displayed work, ranging from painting and sculpting to sketching.

Logan Hand, a junior at Wakulla High School, hosted the celebration in past years but is taking on a new role this year.

"I'm going to be actively participating in the dancing/singing event that we have prepared for the people who come to this event," Hand said. "And I'm really excited to do that, because it's my first time actually being a part of the process instead of just being the face of it."

Claire Blackwell, a sophomore at Wakulla High School, hopes to pursue an arts education in college and attend Florida State University's theater program.

"I just think it's a really big deal that, like, people will support us, and it's just means so much, and just not just musical theater, just all other aspects of stuff that people want to do in the future one day," Blackwell said. "So it's definitely very important."

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online or bought with cash at the door.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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