Wakulla County 4-H students traveling to Washington D.C. to lead youth podcasting workshop

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Two Wakulla County 4-H students are heading to Washington D.C. this week to teach their peers from across the country about podcasting.

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Wakulla County 4-H students travel to Washington D.C. to lead a national youth podcasting workshop

Caden Gray and Emily Zak will participate in the Ignite by 4-H conference from March 25th-29th. The four-day summit brings teens together to collaborate, connect, and cultivate a passion for expanding their minds.

Gray and Zak were selected to lead their workshop called "The Power of the Youth in Podcasting," where they will teach other students how to create their own podcasts.

"Well, podcasting something I'm very passionate in," Gray said. "So being able to put it out there about like how you can do and how other youth can have the same passion as I did, and help more people do podcasts, and how podcasting, I think that would be a great thing."

Zak said podcasting is a great way for people her age to have a voice because they are the future.

"We have a voice too," Zak said. "And so sometimes, you know, you know, when I listen to podcasts, I listen a lot of adults that do it, you know, having a fresh, you know, youth perspective on some things can be different. You know, you can just use your voice on different topics or things that you see, that you are exposed to as youth."

"'What can we do our workshop on?' we're, like, 'podcasting' and so, but more specifically, the power of the voice and podcasting and like, how you because, you know, we're youth and we're, you know, talking to other people and learning about different things," Zak said.

While at the conference, the students will network with youth from around the country, attend workshops led by their peers, prepare for an upcoming project and make memories. They will also have the opportunity to record a podcast interview with National 4-H CEO, Jill Bramble.

Gray and Zak said they are excited to represent Wakulla County and thanked their community for supporting them. Following their trip to the nation's capital, the two students will present their workshop at 4-H University in Gainesville this summer.

Wakulla County's 4-H program operates through the University of Florida and offers a variety of clubs and summer camps, including archery, podcasting and Future Leaders of Wakulla. According to the 4-H website, it is America's largest youth development organization with nearly six million young people, operating through the cooperative extension of more than 100 public universities across the nation.

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