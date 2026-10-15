Wakulla Animal Group is hosting a free pet vaccine and microchipping clinic on Oct. 17 in Crawfordville

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla Animal Group is hosting a free pet vaccine and microchipping clinic on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge behind Hudson Park in Crawfordville.

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Wakulla Animal Group is hosting a free pet vaccine and microchipping clinic Oct. 17 in Crawfordville

The clinic marks the first time the group has offered a rabies vaccine. Supplies are limited to 150 doses, and attendees are asked to donate what they can for that vaccine.

Additional vaccines available at the clinic include DAPPV for healthy dogs and FVCRP for healthy cats. Free microchips and spay and neuter vouchers will also be available for neighbors' furry friends.

Attendees are asked to keep their pets in the car until staff are ready to bring them in.

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