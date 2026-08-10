Wakulla 4-H peer mentoring program helps students excel as they head back to school

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — As Wakulla County students head back to the classroom, a local program is helping them excel — both as mentors and as mentees.

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Wakulla 4H is encouraging peer to peer mentoring ahead of the school year

Wakulla 4-H is encouraging peer-to-peer mentoring by having older students help lead its clubs and programs.

"So we use a teens as teachers model, and we help our older youth become mentors and basically become learn how to be role models, and we really instill that as a value in our youth in 4-H, and that's been a driving force in future leaders of Wakulla in that club," Dr. Rachel Pienta, Wakulla County 4-H, said.

Research shows mentoring benefits both mentors and mentees. Pienta said peer-to-peer mentoring is especially effective because it is easier for students to talk with someone closer in age than with an adult.

4-H student mentor Jenniffer Masters volunteers at 4-H summer camps and said she loves being a resource for younger students.

"Teens have a lot of respect from the youth. They're not quite an adult, but they're not really a kid either. I know when I was a kid, I saw teenagers about as the same as adults, and to me, I think that crossed over still exists, but they can seem scary at times as well, and it just helps the generations mingle together," Masters said.

Masters described helping a young girl who was struggling to make a bracelet during one of the camps.

"I found it joyful watching her finally get what she had been working so hard for. It was nice to see how something so frustrating could turn into a fun experience," Masters said.

Pienta said the experience of stepping into a mentorship role also helps older students grow.

"It can be scary to do new things. It's meant to be. I mean, you get so used to one type of way stepping out of that comfort zone can seem like a lot, and it's because it is to a lot of people," Pienta said.

Teens interested in mentoring through Wakulla 4-H can attend a leadership retreat on August 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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