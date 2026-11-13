TIMELINE: Wakulla County Sheriff's Office provides more details on shooting outside Crawfordville home

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) provided an updated timeline of what led up to an officer shooting at a home in Crawfordville on November 6.

The shooting happened in the High Meadows subdivision.

WCSO said a judge signed a Writ of Possession, a final judgment evicting the Tenant, on Nov. 2. A 24-hour eviction notice was posted at the residence in Hidden Meadows on Nov. 5.

The following day on Nov. 6, WCSO said deputies arrived at the home to complete the eviction process around 10:19 a.m.

Deputies made contact with the suspect at 10:21 a.m. inside the home, and WCSO said the suspect would not exit and "they would have to kill him."

Serena Davanzo

The suspect was barricaded inside the home until 11:05 a.m. when deputies forced the door open on the home. WCSO said it was originall stated the officer exited the home, but body camera video contradicted this.

Deputies entered the home and saw the suspect armed with a knife, and the suspect approached the deputies with a knife raised over his head. WCSO said the suspect was shot by deputies multiple times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, WCSO said.

Full timeline:

Update to the officer involved shooting from last last week.



Below is a detailed timeline of the events that occurred last Friday leading up to the officer-involved shooting in the Hidden Meadows subdivision.



- On 11/2/26, the judge signed the Writ of Possession for the residence in question in Hidden Meadows.



-On 11/5/26, a 24-hour eviction notice for the suspect was posted at the residence in Hidden Meadows by WCSO civil processors.



-On the Morning of 11/6/26, at approximately 10:19 am WCSO Deputies arrived on scene at a residence in the Hidden Meadows subdivision to assist in the service of civil court orders. The Deputies were on scene to complete the eviction process and assist in turning the property over to the legally established homeowner. The legal owner and their locksmith were present near the residence at this time.



- 10:21 am Deputies made contact with the suspect, who was inside the home, verbally through the entry door in the garage. The suspect refused to exit and informed deputies they would have to kill him.



- Between 10:21 and 10:41, the initial responding deputies remained on scene and attempted to establish contact with the suspect inside the home. Deputies note that it sounded as if the suspect was barricading themselves inside the residence. Deputies also noted the suspect continued to make statements regarding deputies killing him. Additional deputies began responding to assist with the call during this time.



-10:51 Deputies requested emergency radio traffic be given to the call (halting all other nonessential radio communications)



-10:54 am Deputies have the legal homeowner and locksmith, who were present at the incident, removed from the area for their safety.



During the entire incident up to this point, Deputies had been staging in the garage of the home; while not continuous, multiple Deputies attempted to speak with the suspect and encouraged him to exit the house, advising that he was not in any trouble and merely needed to be served the civil papers. The suspect refused and continued to make statements regarding the need for deputies to kill him.



-At approximately 11:00 am, deputies began to set up a perimeter around the home for scene security. It is at this time that supervisors on scene made the decision to forcibly enter the residence. This was based on the statements made by the suspect indicating a possibility of self-harm, as well as the legal need to complete the order from the court requiring the removal of the individual from the property.



-At approximately 11:05 am, a group of deputies moved from the garage area to the front door of the home.



*(Body camera footage revealed that deputies forced the front door of the residence open. Based on the situation, deputies had the legal authority to do this. However, WCSO originally stated that this incident occurred after the suspect had exited the residence, and we wanted to correct the information that we put out to the public to continue to maintain transparency.)*



The deputy at the front of the group made forced entry into the home and immediately made visual contact with the suspect, who was approximately 10-15 feet from the doorway and armed with a knife. The Deputy began giving verbal commands to the suspect while also moving back out of the doorway. The suspect approached the deputy with a large knife raised above his head, as if preparing to attack. The Deputy fired their service weapon, striking the suspect multiple times.



-11:06 am Deputies report that shots have been fired and EMS is dispatched to the scene



- Beginning at 11:06 am until the arrival of EMS, Deputies on scene provided life-saving first aid to the suspect until Wakulla County Fire Rescue personnel arrived on scene and took over. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, where they remain in critical yet stable condition.



Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller

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