Talquin flushes the water system in the Wakulla Gardens, now finding clear water samples

Talquin has flushed the water system here in Wakulla Gardens and is finding clear samples. This comes from over the weekend when Talquin water users were getting brown water.

Many neighbors in the Wakulla Gardens neighborhood and the surrounding area were experiencing brown, discolored water over the weekend. However, neighbors say this issue has been going on for months.

In response, Talquin worked over the past several days to flush parts of the Wakulla regional water distribution system, mainly in that area.

Over the last several days, we have been flushing parts of the Wakulla Regional Water distribution system. Flushing has been primarily focused in the Wakulla Gardens area due to reports received from Members. Lori Pilz, Talquin Electric

A representative from Talquin said as of now, there are no new tickets in relation to the brown water. They say they’ll continue to monitor the system and perform normal procedures.

ABC 27'S Serena Davanzo spoke with neighbors about this on Monday; they did say the water became clear again, but they are worried it will come back.

Talquin encourages members to report the discolored water or if they notice anyone using the hydrants. If you are experiencing it or see anything, please contact them at 888-802-1832.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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