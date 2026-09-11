WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — St. Marks is considering an ordinance that would require property owners along the Wakulla Street right-of-way to pay a license fee to use docks that sit on public land — and neighbors say they want a seat at the table before anything is finalized.

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St. Marks property owners push back on proposed dock license fee along Wakulla Street right-of-way

About 5 docks serve 6 property owners in the area. According to the city, those docks are not on private property — they sit on the public right-of-way.

St. Marks City Attorney William C. Garner said the ordinance is also intended to preserve the riverfront.

"But also to allow for the city to preserve the riverfront for its intended purpose under park purposes," Garner said.

Up until the past few years, the city had leases with the property owners for use of the city land to access those docks. According to the city, those leases have since expired.

Under the proposed ordinance, neighbors would pay around $3,000 for a one-time application and annual license fee, along with other costs. Neighbor Lee Miller said that represents a dramatic jump from what property owners previously paid.

"Compared to what we paid in the past, this is about a 580 percent increase from our current schedule, that's a fairly significant increase," Miller said.

The city said those numbers were based on comparable programs in places like Hollywood, Florida. Garner indicated the figures are not set in stone.

"It would not necessarily be the final numbers that we used, but it's sort of a placeholder that's reasonably similar. Justifiable or similar," Garner said.

Miller said Thursday's meeting was a step in the right direction.

"I think there was some things that were put out there tonight to help both sides to kind of determine how to negotiate going forward to make a fair, equitable agreement," Miller said.

Neighbor Chuck McMurry said he wants city officials to visit the properties before moving forward.

"I would like somebody from the city, a representative, to meet with the homeowners and look at the property we're talking about, walk through it, and get a feeling for it," McMurry said.

While the city manager said the ordinance would only affect properties along the Wakulla Street right-of-way, Miller also raised concerns about the scope of the ordinance, noting it appears to apply citywide — not just to the Wakulla Street right-of-way.

"This is not just a specific special area. This is the entire city, according to this document at this point," Miller said.

No formal vote was taken at Thursday's meeting. Additional hearings are expected.

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