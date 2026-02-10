St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge's Behind the Gates tour returns, ready to educate the public

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge has brought back its popular Behind the Gates tour, offering neighbors a unique opportunity to explore conservation efforts firsthand through areas typically closed to the public.

The tram tour takes guests through trails around the 88,000-acre refuge that many don't get to experience during regular visits. While many people know about the lighthouse at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, they often don't understand what the refuge does for the local ecosystem.

"So other than seeing some habitat types that aren't as accessible from the main road, on my route, specifically, we go through some management areas, so we go and see our water control structures up close in person, as well as go through some prescribed burn plots to see where our wildland firefighters have done that work," said Taymar Gorelick, interpretive park ranger.

During the drive, refuge staff explain the different parts of the refuge and how they help the ecosystem. Some of the endangered species living on the refuge include red-cockaded woodpeckers and frosted salamanders.

The Behind the Gates tour returned after ending due to COVID. These tours are designed to educate the public about conservation efforts for local wildlife.

Gorelick, who runs the tour, says many people don't realize the scope of the refuge's work. Some visitors tell her they didn't even know the refuge existed.

"I think it's important for folks to just know that an area like this exists, 88,000 acres of protected, safe habitat for these animals, not only for these animals, but a National Wildlife Refuge is owned by the people, for the people, and so this is land for the public to come use," Gorelick said.

This is just one of the programs the refuge uses to educate neighbors of all ages. Other initiatives include bringing animals to local schools and bringing students to the refuge to learn firsthand how to support local ecosystems.

Neighbor Tom Jackson will be attending this weekend's Behind the Gates tour. He says he's curious about how it will go since he was told it would be different from previous tours. However, he's looking forward to it because he loves bird watching at the refuge.

"So you know, you have a juxtaposition here of Northern birds and southern birds, because all the Northern birds come here in the winter. And besides that, you know, you see 10 great blue herons at once, you know, and 10 great egrets, where I live in Tallahassee, you might see one once in a while, but you come here, and there's literally thousands," Jackson said.

Gorelick described the experience as "a really incredible opportunity to educate yourself on what kind of wildlife you're coexisting with here in Florida."

The tours are their way of making the refuge more accessible to people by helping them understand the conservation work being done. While the tours are filled up for February, visitors can stay tuned to the refuge's social media pages to stay updated on upcoming tours.

Gorelick says the tours fill up quickly, so people should keep an eye on their social media to sign up.

