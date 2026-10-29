St. Marks launches its first Angel Tree program to help families with holiday gifts this season

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The city of St. Marks is launching its first-ever Angel Tree program to help families and make sure no child in the community goes without a gift this holiday season.

The program, which has been around for decades, is coming to St. Marks for the first time and will serve the kids of St. Marks and Coast Charter. While the city says the effort is meant to help bring families together, it will also provide some added support this holiday season.

Coast Charter Principal Frankie Harvey spoke with Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo about the need for the program.

"We know that the economy is not in the greatest place, especially right now. So it is hard for parents to make ends meet on a daily basis. We don't want our kids. We don't want them to feel even more stressed or You know, tight when it comes to the holiday seasons, but we also want to include our kids," Harvey said.

To donate, residents can bring clothing, toys and school supplies to City Hall at 788 Port Leon Drive in St. Marks through Dec. 15.

Parents can register their children until the 16th at noon. An application can be found here.

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